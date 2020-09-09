Wilson County parents express concern over school district’s hybrid model

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many school districts in the state are back in session, either virtually, in-person, or a hybrid model of both.

Navigating each model has brought unique challenges, causing concerns for some parents in Wilson County.

“It seems to be a big mess,” Bill Trivett said about Wilson County Schools’ hybrid learning model.

A district spokesperson told News 2 that around 16,000 students are participating in the district’s hybrid learning model, and 3,000 in the full virtual model.

For hybrid instruction, students learn in-person two days a week and remotely the other three days.

Some parents told News 2 that student engagement, homework load, and teacher instruction are reasons why the district’s hybrid model isn’t working.

“Anywhere between 11 to 12 assignments a night is what we’re seeing, obviously every night can be a bit different,” Trivett said. “But they just have a load of work, even on the weekends, and it seems to be a big mess.”

Concerns about hybrid learning brought Trivett and other parents to the Wilson County School Board meeting on Tuesday evening. Many shared concerns during public comment.

During the meeting, district officials said there will be challenges if schools return to traditional learning, including an increased risk of COVID-19 infections. They also shared that some teachers feel the hybrid instruction is going well.

Dr. Christina Harris, Supervisor of Educator Effectiveness, said the small group atmosphere has made allowed some students to have large educational strides.

The district’s hybrid model will continue through fall break, which means at least October 9.