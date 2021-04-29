Wilson County moves forward to rebuild schools destroyed by tornado

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday night the Wilson County school board moved forward on plans to get brand new portables for Stoner Creek Elementary students.

Twenty portables are set to be delivered in July to house 40 classrooms for the upcoming school year while the school is rebuilt. The new “Bobcat Village” will cost just under $2 million to lease the needed units.

“We’re excited about that to know those students, those teachers can go home of sorts and watch their school being rebuilt,” Bart Barker said.

Barker said Stoner Creek should be demolished around the same time the portables are delivered. West Wilson is set to be cleared by the end of August with the hopes construction could start in the fall.

Once bids are approved for both schools, Barker said Stoner Creek is expected to take 14 months to complete and West Wilson around 20 months.

“These big pieces are creating domino effects that this project, both projects are going to get out of the ground very very soon,” Barker said.

On Monday night a vote by the school board to approve the design proposal is anticipated for Stoner Creek.