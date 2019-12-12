Wilson County man charged with stealing $60K from charity

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Wilson County man on a theft charge.

According to reports, TBI special agents began investigating 52-year-old Jeffrey Coleman in October 2018. The investigation started with an allegation of theft of approximately $60,000 from the Middle Tennessee Tres Dias (MTTD) charity, based out of Sumner County.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that from 2013 through 2016, that Jeffrey Coleman served as treasurer for the organization, and in that capacity, was responsible for collecting money, managing MTTD bank accounts, and paying bills.

The investigation revealed that during his time as treasurer, Coleman was the individual responsible for the missing funds.

On December 2nd, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey William Coleman with one count of Theft of Property.

On Thursday, December 12th, Coleman was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $10,000 bond.