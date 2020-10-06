Wilson County man arrested after stealing equipment, tools from construction sites in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police arrested a Wilson County man after they said he stole tools and equipment from construction sites.

Police said 25-year-old Matthew Edward Reed, of Thompson Station, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and theft of property on October 5.

Reed was arrested after breaking into three construction sites and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools/equipment.

Officers said during a routine patrol Monday morning, they noticed sparks coming from a construction site at 316 Fortress Blvd. They then saw a chain on the gate with a missing lock.

The officers then located Reed on the construction site. He claimed he worked there. During the investigation, officers found stolen items, six locks and tools used to cut them in Reed’s vehicle.

Reed is also accused of burglarizing a storage container at a nearby construction site at the corner of Fortress Blvd. and Bill Smith Dr. that same morning.

Detectives interviewed reed and charged him with another construction site burglary that occurred at 2779 New Salem Hwy on Oct. 2. Reed is accused of stealing $5,400 dollars of tools and equipment from that location.

Police said Reed is also suspected of committing similar burglaries at construction sites in Metro Nashville and pawning the tools. Police were able to return most of the stolen items found in Murfreesboro. Reed was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on Monday. He was released the same day on a $32,000 dollar bond.

His hearing is scheduled in Rutherford County General Session Court on Dec. 14.