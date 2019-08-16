WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Fair opens Friday night for a nine day “grand celebration.” This year’s theme focuses on milestone celebrations happening in the county.

There are 150 events happening throughout the fair including talent and food competitions, rides, musical performances and a demolition derby.

MORE: Law officers gear up to keep Wilson County fair safe

The agriculture commodity focus for 2019 is the “Year of Wool” and guests can experience the process of taking wool “from sheep to shawl.”

The fair opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday, August 24.

Rides open daily at 5 p.m. and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Daily events include fireworks at 10 p.m.. camel rides, sheep dog demos, Torres Circus, and pig races.

To view the entire schedule and to see ticket prices, click here