Wilson County Fair Livestock Show on through this weekend with precautions for COVID-19

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Like many county fairs across the state, the popular Wilson County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the Wilson County Livestock Show is going on this weekend, and they have taken many precautions to keep you safe from the virus.

“We’re trying to keep everybody six feet apart,” explained Quintin Smith, Director of the James E. Ward Ag Center, “We’re encouraging everybody to wear masks, which I’ve got my mask here in my hand. We’ve got X’s on the ground and in front of all the food vendors. We’ve got folks going around and spraying the rails down where people stand and watch the shows. The bathrooms are being disinfected every two hours.”

Terry McPeak, Wilson County Fair Board Member related some of the other actions they are taking:

“We spread out all of our pens and our facilities to have wider aisles where people could social distance much better,” said McPeak, “Each person that comes in signs a waiver at the gate. All of our workers that work our entry booths and have anything to do with the show, we take temperatures along with that to make sure no one’s running a fever and that type of thing.”

One of the more popular features is the ‘Birthing Barn’ where farm animals were bred to give birth during this time period. If you are there at the right time, you may see a live birth.

There are plenty of baby cows, pigs, goats, and horses on display for your whole family to see.

The Livestock Show is at the James E. Ward Ag Center, the same location as the Wilson County Fair and goes on through this Sunday.

To learn more see their website.