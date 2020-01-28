Wilson County declared Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ county

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday night, applause broke out during the Wilson County commissioners meeting after commissioners voted for final approval of the ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’ resolution.

The resolution says the county can’t enforce laws that “infringe upon the right by the people to keep and bear arms.”

The legality of the resolution isn’t clear but during Monday’s meeting, County Attorney Mike Jennings publicly said he presumed state and federal laws would supersede any county resolution.

The resolution provides at least fifteen reasons for why Wilson County should be named a sanctuary county – including self-defense.

According to one report, more than 400 municipalities in 20 states have passed similar resolutions.