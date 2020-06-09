Wilson County announces school plan scenarios

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County School Board announced several back-to-school scenarios that could play out as students return to the classroom.

Right now, plans are for students to return to school on August 3. However, the school board is preparing alternative plans, should the pandemic interfere with the school year.

The district says it’s game plan will ultimately depend on health guidance from national and state levels.

Plans and alternatives will most likely change. A final re-entry plan will be released in July. You can find a link to some of these plans by clicking here.