MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted in a stabbing case out of Wilson County was arrested by Mount Juliet police Friday.

According to officers, the man was arrested when officers pulled him over for speeding.

He was wanted out of Wilson County for an aggravated assault related to a stabbing.

Mt. Juliet police said the car was also stolen and officers suspect he was driving under the influence.

His name has not been released.