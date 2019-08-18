Wilson Co. Fair breaks record with 62,000 visitors opening night

It may be hot out, but the tradition continues for the fun and of course the food at Tennessee’s biggest fair.

It opened Friday evening and it’s already breaking records welcoming in more than 62,500 people in just the first night alone. Fair officials say that’s compared to about 30,000 last year.

Fair-goers can expect a total of 150 events throughout the week, talent, food competitions, rides, music, motocross shows, and the demolition derby next weekend.

Some of the special attractions this year include double the amount of kiddie rides as last year, an Australian red kangaroo, a giraffe, zebra and camels. This is also the year of the wool with wool rides where young children can ride a sheep and see how long they can stay on.

The fair opens weekdays at 5 p.m. Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon until August 24th.

Adults are $12, kids ages 6-12 are $6.