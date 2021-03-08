Wilson Co. deputies reel in casket from river

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies respond to a strange call Monday. A casket seen floating down a river.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen reported seeing the casket floating on the Cumberland River near the Wilson/Trousdale County line.

WCSO said their Boat Patrol along with WEMA Rescue were able to find the casket and bring it to shore. They said it was found empty.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

