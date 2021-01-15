Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, wants everyone to ‘take care of yourself and others’

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana. While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music icon Willie Nelson wants everyone to “take care of yourself and others” and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson, 87, got the shot Wednesday in a drive-thru clinic organized by Family Hospital Systems. Given his age, Nelson falls into the Phase 1B category.

FHS said they’ve given over 1,000 vaccines, and in this drive-thru setting, they observe people for 15 minutes before letting them leave the clinic to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction to it.

They also want to point out that Nelson didn’t drive himself to the clinic, he just slid over to the driver’s seat to get the shot in his left arm, rather than his right. He plays the guitar right-handed.