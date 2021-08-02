Williamson Medical Center reports 633% increase in COVID-19 patients

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson Medical Center sent out a message Monday encouraging non-vaccinated community members to get their vaccine amid rising COVID-19 cases.

WMC reported a 633% increase in COVID-19 patients over the past three weeks. Currently, WMC has 22 COVID-19 patients with seven requiring critical care.

The hospital reported 95% of its COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated and patients with breakthrough infections had less severe symptoms. The hospital also reported treating younger patients than in previous COVID-19 peaks.

“We believe that vaccines are working as is evidenced by the low numbers of “breakthrough” infections and the milder symptoms of those who are vaccinated and do test positive for COVID-19,” WMC said in a statement. “The vaccines continue to demonstrate high effectiveness against the Delta variant in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccines also remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of complications from COVID-19 and to protect our loved ones.”

The medical group encouraged the community to wear masks when in public places, regardless of vaccination status. All WMC patients, staff, and visitors are required to wear a mask while in their facilities. WMC also encouraged social distancing and frequent hand washing.