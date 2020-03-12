NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Officials with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association confirmed they are limiting fan attendance at our girls’ and boys’ state basketball championships.

According to reports, beginning Friday, March 13 session, attendance at the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and throughout the boys’ state tournament will be limited to the team party (23-person maximum including varsity players, coaches, and team support personnel), their immediate families, and school administrators of the qualifying schools.