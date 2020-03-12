WILLIAMSON,COUNTY,Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Williamson County Jail are suspending visitation effective March 12, 2020, as a coronavirus precaution.
According to reports, there are not any confirmed cases of coronavirus in our jail, but we are taking this action to protect our staff and inmates.
