Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
1  of  15
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Macon Christian Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools

Williamson County Jail suspends visitation amid coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Generic - Outbreak Continuing Coverage - no text

(WKRN Graphics)

WILLIAMSON,COUNTY,Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Williamson County Jail are suspending visitation effective March 12, 2020, as a coronavirus precaution.

According to reports, there are not any confirmed cases of coronavirus in our jail, but we are taking this action to protect our staff and inmates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar