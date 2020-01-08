Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrest pursuit suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who led them on a pursuit early this week.

According to authorities, the suspect led deputies on a chase into Hickman County and was arrested in Perry County.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify the man Monday morning.

According to authorities, he sped away from the Leipers Fork Market on Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin after he saw a Deputy. The pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and ended in Hickman County. The suspect was last seen on South Lick Creek and Warf Road about 7:40 a.m. He was initially wanted for questioning on a reckless driving complaint.

The suspect’s name has not been released but WCSO has stated that there are more details to come.