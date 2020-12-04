Williamson County shelter cat vies for top prize in photo contest

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A real cat fight is brewing that could mean $5,000 for the Williamson County Animal Center.

The center and its shelter cat, Memaw, are in a very tight competition in a photo contest sponsored by Cat’s Pride cat litter.

Memaw and the shelter’s public outreach specialist Penny Adams are currently in second place with their photo, Two Cougars in the Hood.

Adams and Memaw have made it a habit to dress alike.

Adams told News 2 the prize money would do a lot of good at the shelter.

“Every day is different; we never know if we are going to have a medical case come in. Kitten season is always a struggle every year to fulfill kitten food, sometimes we have animals that require a special diet so having that extra money on hand would be determined by our director how it would be used, but for Memaw to be able to pay back to the shelter would be pretty cool,” explained Adams.

Memaw was abandoned in the center’s parking lot with medical problems. She has recovered and now lives at the shelter with the staff.

Adams takes her out into the community as a goodwill ambassador. She even walks on a leash.

Voting ends Sunday night.

Click here to vote.