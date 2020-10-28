Williamson County Schools principal dies after long battle with cancer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County is mourning the loss of long-time teacher, principal and administrator Paula Pulliam, who died after a long battle with cancer.

Pulliam was the principal of Spring Station Middle School in Spring Hill.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Schools said “while she kept her battle with this disease as private as possible, she was public in showing her passion for her students, her staff, her school, her district and for public education.”

Pulliam taught in the Metro Nashville Public Schools district from 1986 to 1990 and was named the 1989 Teacher of the year by the Nashville Middle School Association.

She then taught in Shelby County, Kentucky, from 1990-1993 before joining Williamson County Schools where she touched the lives of students and staff across the county, according to the district.

She began her career in Williamson County as a teacher at Grassland Middle in 1993. She served as the Assistant Principal of Grassland Middle beginning with the 1996-97 school year before being named principal of the school for the 1999-2000 school year. She was selected to open Heritage Middle School, which opened in January of 2001, before she moved on to open Spring Station Middle in 2010.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Pulliam on Friday, Oct. 30 in the Summit High football parking lot. This candlelight vigil will be held in lieu of visitation with the family.

Please arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Please use the following lots for parking: Summit High gym lot, Summit High front lot, and all Spring Station parking lots.

Candles may be picked up at the four corners of the parking lot.

The Celebration of Life through Light will begin at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society.

Click here to read more remembrances from colleagues and friends.