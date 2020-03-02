Williamson County Schools bus involved in Arrington crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Williamson County Schools bus was involved in a crash with an SUV in Arrington Monday morning.

According to Arrington Fire and Rescue, arriving crews found the bus and the vehicle off the roadway with someone trapped inside the SUV.

The first-responders used edraulice tools (AKA the jaws of life) the free the motorist from the SUV. The condition of the driver was not immediately released.

No students were on-board the bus at the time of the crash.

Arrington Fire and Rescue did not release where or when the crash occurred.