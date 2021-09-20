Williamson County School Board extends mask mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamson County Schools Generic_319335

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County School Board voted Monday evening to extend the district’s mask mandate.  

The board voted 8-to-4 to extend the universal mask mandate for all schools and grade levels.  

The mask mandate will remain in place until January 2022.  

Back in August, Governor Bill Lee signed a controversial executive order, allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The Williamson County School Board plans to revisit the opt-out option once the executive order expires on October 5.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss