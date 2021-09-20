Williamson County School Board extends mask mandate

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County School Board voted Monday evening to extend the district’s mask mandate.

The board voted 8-to-4 to extend the universal mask mandate for all schools and grade levels.

The mask mandate will remain in place until January 2022.

Back in August, Governor Bill Lee signed a controversial executive order, allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The Williamson County School Board plans to revisit the opt-out option once the executive order expires on October 5.