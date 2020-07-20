Williamson County restaurant closes temporarily after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A restaurant in Williamson County is temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Colorado Grill officials.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The two employees who tested positive came in contact with a person positive with COVID-19.

The restaurant will be sterilized and all team members will be tested for the virus.

A reopening date has not been released.

