Williamson County restaurant closes temporarily after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A restaurant in Williamson County is temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Colorado Grill officials.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The two employees who tested positive came in contact with a person positive with COVID-19.

The restaurant will be sterilized and all team members will be tested for the virus.

A reopening date has not been released.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE