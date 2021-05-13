Williamson County parents upset over mask mandate in schools

WILLAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Williamson County parents are questioning why students should have to wear a mask in schools when a countywide mask mandate is no longer in place.

“We can go in any of these restaurants, any of these stores, we are completely maskless. But then they walk in school for seven hours a day and they’re masked. It’s just, I think, the younger you are it’s so confusing,” Raina Rombeiro said.

Rombeiro has three sons within the Williamson County School district, and after a judge ruled on litigation this week regarding the mandate, she felt comfortable sending her children to school without a mask.

“So, we decided to go maskless on Tuesday because we felt we had the right and the authority,” Rombeiro said.

A group “Tennessee Stands” tried to challenge the district’s decision to keep a mask mandate. But the conclusion of the ruling stated, “plaintiffs’ claims against defendants Williamson County Board of Education and Jason Golden are not justiciable, and are therefore dismissed.”

But Rombeiro, as well as a group of other parents, felt the alternative ruling and other text within the document proved the district was not able to enforce the mandate.

“My son at Grassland Middle was pulled into the principal’s office and he was given two choices, he could either put on a mask, or he had to be sent home,” Rombeiro said.

Rombeiro’s son ultimately continued wearing his mask and returned to school the next day.

Williamson County Schools said any parents that have a concern should contact their school principal.

Williamson County Schools said it will be enforcing its mask mandate for the remainder of this school year. The last day of school is scheduled for next Friday, May 21.