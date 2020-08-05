Williamson County parents asking board of education to re-work back to school plans

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents and students gathered outside the Williamson County administrative building Tuesday night to protest the county’s back-to-school plans.

Two weeks ago Superintendent Jason Golden and the board agreed to send kindergarten through second grade students back to classrooms this fall. Third through twelfth graders will learn remotely from home.

Some parents aren’t thrilled with that decision.

Dean Hill has seven children that live in Williamson County. He spoke at Tuesday’s rally, telling the crowd he’s frustrated tax payers weren’t consulted.

“We got told this! They made a decision on their own and didn’t come to the parents,” said Hill.

Other parents said school is about more than just an education for their kids.

“There is so much more to school that benefits our children in a way emotionally and mentally and we deserve a choice,” said Kelly Jackson.

Rising senior, Hannah Durdin, says she doesn’t want to miss out on those final high school memories, like prom and fall football games.

“It’s very disappointing. It kind of feels like it’s being taken away from us and we’ve worked really, really hard to come this far since elementary school,” says Durdin.

Some parents in attendance also said they don’t want to miss work.

“I know parents that have had to walk away from their jobs so that they can facilitate the learning for their kids,” said Jackson.

But not all parents feel that way.

Roger Abramson has two kids in the Williamson County school system and is in favor of the current layout for the upcoming semester.

“I understand their point. I think most of us would love to have our kids back in school. They’ve been out since march. But I think there are certain realities that people on this end of the spectrum aren’t understanding,” says Abramson.

But the majority of folks who showed up Tuesday night are asking the school board and superintendent to re-consider the plan, and give all parents, students, and teachers a choice when it comes to being in a classroom.

Rally organizers are encouraging parents to voice their opinions at the upcoming Williamson County School Board meeting on August 13th.