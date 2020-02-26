Williamson County painting signed by crew members of Columbia STS-107 Mission up for auction

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Auction officials said a rare painting signed by crew members of the ill-fated Columbia STS-107 Mission is up for auction.

The painting was created by Paul Harmon in 2003. He is a Franklin native. Harmon was asked to create an art image to commemorate the mission. He created the painting of the American Bald Eagle and each member of the astronaut team signed the painting.

There are two pictures of three crew members signing the painting. Ilan Ramon, Kalpana Chawla and Laurel Clark are seen signing in the photos. They will be included with the purchase of the painting.

Harmon said he was devastated after the loss of the Columbia STS-107. Now, Harmon says he would like to see this artwork in someone’s collection who will appreciate it.

The painting will be sold to the highest bidder. You can get more information online.