Williamson County investigators searching for naked convicted felon

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with a lengthy criminal history that includes high speed chases and huffing is now wanted again by multiple law enforcement agencies, and this time law enforcement says the man almost ran over two officers while driving naked.

The crime unfolded Tuesday afternoon in the Aldi parking lot on Main Street in Spring Hill. That’s where a citizen sees a man, later identified as Robert Brown, naked, walking around the parking lot, even urinating in public.

When Spring Hill officers arrive, they find the 44-year-old asleep in his pickup truck with the engine on. When the Spring Hill officers tap on the door, body cam shows the truck accelerating, forcing the officers to quickly get out of the way.

Spring Hill officers put out a countywide BOLO for the driver and began taking witness statements in the parking lot. Approximately five minutes later, a Williamson County deputy finds the gold pickup truck in a nearby parking lot.

The deputy begins to approach Brown, who accelerates out of the parking lot. The deputy gives chase through Spring Hill, through a neighborhood, and onto Columbia Avenue.

During the almost 10-minute chase, Brown puts many people in danger, crosses the double yellow line several times, and drives more than 80 miles per hour. Williamson County deputies called off the pursuit for safety reasons as the driver approached the Maury County line.

At one point, while the deputy is pursuing Brown, you can hear the officer say, “It looks like he is getting dressed.”

Lt. Robert Carden of Spring Hill Police Department says the 44-year-old’s actions are putting law officers and motorists in jeopardy.

“Both of the officers actually had to move out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle as it sped off. At any point during the day, any number of people could have been struck by the vehicle.”

News 2 looked at Robert Brown’s history and it is littered with charges that include reckless driving, evading, driving on a suspended license, huffing, DUI, speeding, resisting arrest, and now indecent exposure.

Robert Brown was in the Maury County Jail as recently as February. His jail intake indicates he was booked in that county for reckless driving, clocked doing 100 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.