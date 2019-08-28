Williamson County deputy injured in crash on I-65

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash on Interstate 65 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes just before 2 a.m. near the Cool Springs Boulevard exit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the deputy was inside a temporary work zone with his SUV’s lights activated when the crash occurred.

The deputy and other driver involved were taken to an area hospital for treatement of unknown injuries.

The right lanes are currently blocked to traffic near the crash site.

The roadway is expected to fully reopen around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.