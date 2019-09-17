Williamson County deputies search for woman who ran away during arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a woman who ran away near the area of Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike.

According to police, at approximately 2:00 p.m. the woman ran from deputies in the area, with one handcuff on her left arm.

Jessica Osborn is 46-years-old is 5’2″ and weighs 100 pounds, She also has a shaved head.

Oak View Elementary was temporarily placed on alert, with the children sheltered in place, but that was soon called off.

If you have any information on Osborn’s whereabouts call 911.

