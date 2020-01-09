Williamson County deputies capture ‘person of interest’ in shooting of a 19-year-old man

Johnathan Stratton

Johnathan Stratton (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office captured Johnathon Stratton Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Stratton is a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting of a 19-year-old man near Franklin Tuesday night.

Deputies said the 19-year-old man was taken to Williamson Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately known.

