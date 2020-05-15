Williamson County construction workers help catch fleeing suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – A wanted suspect fleeing the law is captured thanks to alert and fearless construction workers.

The incident took place Thursday around 5 p.m. in a community just off Downs Boulevard.

It started when a deputy spotted a suspect who has an active warrant.

When the deputy tried to stop Trevontee Carlton, the 21-year-old bailed from his car and fled on foot.

Within moments, deputies and Franklin Police Officers descend on the community.

News 2 obtained Williamson County body cam from several deputies showing K9 officers going over fences as well as the helicopter searching from the air.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades was quickly on the scene as well. “I heard it going down and I said let me go over there and see because I’m driving an unmarked car and he may not recognize me and I might be able to get my eyes on him.”

Body cam shows the suspect being apprehended. It begins with Officer Shawn Stein and K9 Onyx going over 6 foot tall privacy fences, then racing across a street where construction workers have the suspect pinned on a front lawn.

You can hear deputy Stein yelling for the workers to get up and the suspect remain down.

Dusty Rhoades says, “We had some great support from the community and had some construction workers in the area who actually put the Habeus Grabbus on him and we’re able to take him down. Without them he may have been able to get away from us, but it was a good effort. But it worked out great, we were able to get him off the street and get this crime solved and get him behind bars where he belongs.”

At this moment, Trevontee Carlton is charged with Violation of Probation, but News 2 has learned he’s being questioned in connection with other crimes in and around Williamson County.