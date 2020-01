WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Commissioner Dwight Jones has been arrested for domestic violence charges.

According to Fairview police, Jones was arrested Friday night for interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault.

Commissioner Jones is being held at the Williamson County Jail.

