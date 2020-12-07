Williamson County authorities searching for muscle car following high-speed chase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County officials are on the lookout for a high-speed menace who reportedly fled from police at speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour.

Franklin police say they attempted to stop a white Dodge for a tint violation just before 1 a.m. Monday. The driver refused to stop and headed towards the interstate.

Dash camera footage from the sheriff’s office shows a Dodge Hellcat logo on the driver’s side of the car. As the car proceeded south toward Goose Creek Drive, a sheriff’s deputy drove more than 100 miles per hour trying to catch up to the Dodge.

“Looking at the video, he looks like he was running upwards of 120 miles per hour,” Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said.

Law enforcement confirmed to News 2 officers were able to get the license plate number, which they say matches a registered Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sex offender with a violent history.

Deputies considered laying down spike strips to stop the car but determined the tactic was too dangerous considering the driver’s speed.

“Safety is of utmost concern,” Chief Deputy Elrod said. “The safety of the citizens on the roads. And the safety of the deputies out there. It was apparent in the video, this guy didn’t care. He wasn’t concerned about himself or anyone else.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.