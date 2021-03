WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a suspect on the loose in the Fairview area.

According to a Facebook post, authorities say the suspect ran from them on Monday. It began with a pursuit in Dickson County and ended on I-40 near the Fairview exit in Williamson County.

The man wrecked his vehicle and ran from WCSO Deputies. Authorities say he is wearing red tennis shoes and if you see anything suspicious to call 911.