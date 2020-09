Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin is offering a BOGO deal for cats and kittens now through September 12.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin is offering a buy one, get one special to deal with an abundance of cats and kittens.

From Thursday, September 10 through Saturday, September 12, people can take home two felines for the price of $50.

For shelter hours and more information, click here.