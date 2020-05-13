Williamson County 911 dispatcher recognized for helping deliver baby over the phone

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County emergency dispatcher is being recognized after helping a woman deliver a baby over the phone.

Monica McCullough got the call at 4:19 a.m. on May 5. The woman was driving when she went into labor. Mccullough told her pull over and turn on her flashers while help was on the way.

In the meantime, she used guide cards and helped her with breathing exercises. Paramedics found the woman parked outside a CBD store with her newborn baby.

“Honestly, the phone call was in such a shock I was just like whatever that I can do to help keep her most comfortable,” McCullough said. “She was pulled over on the road so I just read the guide card, which was just lay down or be in the most comfortable position that you can be in and I told her we have everybody on the way and just kept reassuring her you’re doing a great job.”

Mccullough is a mother herself, which she said helped her talk the woman through delivery.

She will be receiving a commemorative stork pin in honor of her service that morning.