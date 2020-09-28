Williamson County 911 dispatcher fired after domestic violence arrest comes to light

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County telecommunicator arrested on domestic violence charges was fired after a News 2 investigation.

In April 2020, Cameron Hammer was hired as a 911 telecommunicator for the Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications.

Cameron Hammer, Courtesy: Spring Hill Police

The 31-year-old was hired six months after Spring Hill police arrested him on domestic violence charges.

Body cam showed officers responding to that call on October 27, 2019 around 2 a.m.

Officers found Hammer asleep on his next door neighbor’s front porch.

You can hear one of the officers approach Hammer and say, “This is the wrong house buddy.”

The officer asked a groggy Hammer, “You been doing some drinking?”

Hammer answered, “Yes sir.”

Hammer told officers he was drinking at a neighbor’s house down the street. He then proceeded to tell officers his wife kicked him out of the house, and that’s why he was on his neighbors porch. He told officers if he was sleeping on his own porch, she would have thrown him off.

Hammer then told officers he got sick, and then him and his wife had an argument. He told officers his wife was mad that he was drunk.

According to the Spring Hill Police report, Cameron Hammer put his hands on his wife’s throat. Officer’s said it happened during an altercation on the stairs, in front of the couple’s young children.

On his way to the Williamson County jail on domestic violence charges, Hammer told an officer, “I said I am sorry. I didn’t know I did anything, if I did anything.”

Six months later, Hammer is hired as a 911 telecommunicator by Williamson County.

On Sept 10th 2020, approximately five months after being hired, he went back to jail for six days for a probation violation related to the 2019 domestic incident.

Upon his release on the probation violation, Hammer goes back to work as a 911 dispatcher.

Sources report to News 2, fellow dispatchers are concerned that a man who has been to jail twice on domestic violence charges is now potentially answering domestic violence calls.

News 2 contacted public information officials with the Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications.

News 2 asked about Hammer’s hiring, and the protocols in place when an employee is arrested for domestic violence charges.

The agency spokespeople declined to answer, instead sending News 2 a generic description of expectations for dispatch candidates.

Two days after News 2 inquires, Cameron Hammer is terminated.

News 2 has tried Multiple times to get Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications officials to comment. The agency has denied each request, saying it does not comment on H.R. issues.

Efforts to reach Cameron Hammer have proved unsuccessful.

