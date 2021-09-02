Williamson County 4-H Club member scores a first

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last month at the Williamson County Fair, a Page High School student set several new records at the 4-H Club Beef Expo Competition.

Presley Noland, now a junior in high school, has been involved with and competing in the 4-H Club competitions since she was in fourth grade. This year, she raised two goats a steer and a heifer. And the steer became a first for the Williamson County 4-H Club.

“And so, my steer, actually his genetics and his nutrition plan lined up perfectly,” Noland explained. “And he graded ‘prime’. So, grading prime is basically kind of the best quality of beef. So, there are different qualities of beef that you can pick in the grocery stores. So we learn about that and teach others about that. And so, my steer actually graded prime. So, that was a big accomplishment for us. They basically take our cows and give like an ultra-sound. So, they’ll go in and look at the meat and the carcass of it. So, it’s really cool. We get to learn about that.”

And her goats took home awards, as well.

“With the goats, they actually won the Grand and Reserve Champion,” Noland said. “So, they won their class, basically. But as 4-H’ers, we go in and we all raise these animals. And so, each year, we kind of compete.”

But Noland is about more than the competition.

She thinks groups like the 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America play an important role in educating people on agriculture.

“I think it’s important that as youth we start building up agriculture once again, especially in this area,” Noland said. “We have a lot of new people moving in. So, I think we just love to educate the public and educate people on the importance of agriculture and teach younger kids too, like where your food comes from. Because it is really important. Not just the livestock, but the horticulture and the gardening, and just all aspects of agriculture.”

Noland says in college she plans to major in agriculture-related subjects such as agricultural business or possibly becoming a pharmaceutical representative for veterinary medicine. She will definitely be pursuing her passion!