Williamson Co. Schools warns parents about vaping effects

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools is warning parents about the effects of vaping, especially concerning young students.

School Resource Officer Deputy Brandon Bryant says nearly 150 tobacco-related cases have been reported this year alone in Williamson County.

“They’re sneaky with it. They really are,” Bryant said. “It’s not like you used to be able to smell smoke from a cigarette, it’s a vapor. And unless it’s scented, you can’t smell it.”

Vaping products are becoming increasingly popular for middle and high school students nationwide, but the effects are still largely unknown.

Bryant said research shows one vaping cartridge is equivalent to one pack of cigarettes, meaning kids are getting more nicotine in less time.

“To me, it’s almost like history is repeating itself. Because with cigarettes, when cigarettes came out, ‘hey, safe alternative, you’re good to go. It’s not going to harm you. It’s healthy.’ Well, guess what? That didn’t work out,” Bryant said. “Same thing happened with these vapes when they came out.”

Bryant said without moderation, he suspects vaping deaths will continue to rise in young students. He suggests parents watch the videos circulating on Williamson County Schools’ social media pages to educate themselves on what vapes look like, and what they can do.