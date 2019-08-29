Williamson Co. deputy survives crash caused by suspected impaired driver

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Even with a long list of broken bones and bruises, Sergeant Seth Obermeyer says he feels lucky.

“Just honestly thankful to still be here,” said Obermeyer, a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. “It could have gone a lot worse.”

Around 2am Wednesday morning, Obermeyer was parked in a construction work zone on I-65 with his lights activated.

State troopers say Nathaniel Chapuis crashed into the deputy’s SUV.

Troopers say Chapuis had alcohol and drugs in his system.

“Don’t do it,” Obermeyer said. “It’s not worth it.”

Obermeyer has broken ribs, a concussion, fractured vertebrae, bruised lungs and other injuries.

Even so, he says he’s glad it was him instead of someone else.

“That’s why you get into this line of work, doing law enforcement to help protect others and take care of them,” he said.

Obermeyer is expected to be released from the hospital in three to four days.

His wife and others have been surrounding him as he heals.

“It’s just great having people by your side during a tough time like this,” he said.

While Obermeyer won’t comment directly on the suspect’s charges, he wants to send a strong message about impaired driving.

“You’re gonna have to live with having killed somebody or injured somebody,” he said. “That’s alot to put on somebody.”

Upon his release from the hospital, THP said Chapuis would be lodged in the Williamson County Jail on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, driving on a revoked license, no seatbelt and open container.