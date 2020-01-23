Williamson Co. commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges proclaims innocence

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A three-term Williamson County commissioner, arrested on domestic violence charges, says he is not guilty and he looks forward to having his day in court.

Fairview police arrested Dwight Jones this past weekend. The call came into 911 around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Fairview police Corporal Jamie Meadows was the first to respond.

According to the police report, the victim, later identified as Jones’ fiancée, made a 911 call. According to the report, emergency responders were able to hear the argument in the background.

While rushing to the call, Dispatchers say this to Meadows over his police radio:

“Be advised, the caller is stating the male there has physically pushed her onto the ground and hit her in the face. They are separated at this time. The male subject is intoxicated.”

When officer Meadows arrived, he found Dwight Jones waiting in the driveway. Jones turned 41 on Jan. 23.

According to a Fairview Police report, Jones and his fiancée were having an argument over finances that began the day before and had flared back up.

According to the report, the victim told police that Jones had been drinking and his speech was slurred.

She alleged that Jones struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground. The victim also alleged that Jones stood over her and continued to shout profanities.

The victim said she retreated to the bedroom and began to call 911. She says Jones followed and threw a lit candle against the wall. Police would later write they found wax and broken glass in the bedroom.

The woman said as she was calling 911, Jones pushed her to the bed and began to attempt to take her cell phone from her hand. She claims Jones got on top of her yelling at her saying, “he would burn the house down with her inside.”

According to the report, he said, “he wasn’t going to get in trouble because he knows everyone,” and she “better be scared.”

According to the report, the woman had a red eye, swelling and bruising. Police also observed red marks or whelps on the woman’s left arm near her bicep area.

Pictures of the woman’s alleged injuries were entered into evidence by police.

Meanwhile, outside, police asked Jones to give a written account of his version of what happened.

Police say Jones, who had a strong odor of alcohol, was having trouble writing in the space permitted on the form, so officers ask him to stop writing.

In the police report, the officer wrote, “Police noticed that the penmanship wasn’t legible and due to the possible intoxication of Jones he was asked to stop writing the statement.”

Police would later write, Jones was the primary aggressor and advised him that he would be placed under arrest for domestic assault.

Jones was charged with Domestic Assault and interfering with a 911 call. He posted a $2,000 bond and got out of jail.

By email, Jones sent News 2 this statement:

I totally deny these allegations being made against me and I believe that they are being made solely to embarrass me. I respect the Fairview Police department and the difficult position that officers are often placed in to make spur of the moment judgment calls when accusations such as this are made. I am looking forward to proving my innocence in a court of law where I am confident all the facts will come out.” Dwight Jones

Jones is due in court on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.