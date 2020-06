(CNN) — A former FBI director who served under three presidents has died at the age of 90.

Family of William S. Sessions say he passed away Friday morning in San Antonio, Texas.

He was appointed as FBI director by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

He continued to serve in the position under the George H.W. Bush administration.

He was fired by president Bill Clinton in 1993.

No word on a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.