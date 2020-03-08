William McCloud declines comment at home after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The boyfriend of Angela Boswell, grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, chose not to speak to News Channel 11 on Saturday, telling our reporters to get back in their car and leave.

News Channel 11 went to an address listed on court documents for Angela Boswell, and William McCloud answered the door.

When asked if he would speak on camera about the possible discovery of Evelyn, McCloud said, “I will be right back.”

A few seconds later, McCloud opened the door back up and asked, “Do you see that in the driveway?” He then pointed to the news vehicle parked in the driveway. “You need to get right back in your car and leave,” McCloud said.

McCloud bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon after both he and Angela Boswell made appearances and were scheduled to appear back in court on March 24.

Both McCloud and Angela must wear ankle monitors that track their movements as part of the conditions of their bonds.

The two were arrested in North Carolina in a car reported stolen that authorities said was related to the case of Evelyn’s disappearance.

Autopsy results are still pending on the remains found at the home of a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. The remains were found Friday night on Muddy Creek Road.

