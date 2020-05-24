William McCloud arrested on domestic assault, child abuse charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — William McCloud, who was connected to the Evelyn Boswell AMBER Alert case, was arrested Sunday on three charges: child abuse and neglect, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault.

According to officials, deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spoke to a 37-year-old woman, who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of McCloud, and mother of his 8-year-old child, at a Bristol, Tenn. residence.

She allegedly told deputies that McCloud had been at her residence Saturday night for dinner. While there, the victim claimed that McCloud began to assault her and that “she believed he was possibly

under the influence of methamphetamine,” according to a report from SCSO.

Officials say as McCloud was assaulting the female, the 8-year-old male child allegedly attempted to stop the assault on his mother. In the scuffle, officials say the child was struck in the face by McCloud.

Deputies found McCloud at a nearby residence, and at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, McCloud was booked into the Sullivan County Detention Center.

His bond was $0 for the child abuse and neglect, and violation of an order of protection charges, but he faces a bond of $50,000 for the charge of domestic assault.

