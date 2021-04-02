Wildhorse Saloon reopens 3 months after Christmas Day bombing downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sound of music and socially-distanced line dancing returned to Second Avenue’s Wildhorse Saloon Friday.

This is the second time Wildhorse is reopening in the last six months. The venue closed for about seven months during the pandemic, and then again after the Christmas Day bombing.

The bombing destroyed dozens of businesses and homes along Second Avenue and shut down much of the block as investigators combed through the blast zone.

“The bombing on Christmas Day was tragic. It was tragic for Nashville. It was tragic for all of the businesses on Second Avenue,” said Wildhorse Saloon’s General Manager Brian Schafer. “Wildhorse, thankfully sustained minor damages, unfortunately a lot of our neighbors next door, and up the road on Second Avenue were not so lucky.”

For their Nashville neighbors, they hope to bring the bar-goers back down the street with new life. They’ve lit the trees along the street. They’ve renovated and added an event space next door called One Fourteen. They’ve also added a barbecue smoker out front.

“Today’s an exciting day, not only for the world famous Wildhorse Saloon, for Second Avenue, and for the city of Nashville,” Schaffer exclaimed, “28 years ago, the Wildhorse, you can say was a pioneer, almost in the revitalization of downtown, and in many ways, here we are 28 years later, you know reenergizing the city with the opening of a family friendly venue, in the heart of downtown.”

For now, the venue is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight.