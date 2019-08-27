Wife of man murdered in Edgehill neighborhood last year files lawsuit 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wife of a man murdered one year ago Tuesday at Edgehill Apartments has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA).
Rocky McElhaney’s law office is representing Tia Fitzpatrick-Young.
Her husband, Glen, was hit by a stray bullet last year while visiting his sister at the complex.
McElhaney’s office said Fitzpatrick-Young has filed a lawsuit because she feels the housing agency is not doing enough to protect its residents and its guests.
It’s not clear what the lawsuit is seeking.
News 2 has reached out to MDHA for comment.