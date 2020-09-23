Wife of fallen Brentwood officer files lawsuit against Franklin bar

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The wife of a Brentwood officer who was killed in a crash filed a lawsuit against a bar in Franklin.

Officer Destin Legieza was killed in a head-on crash in June of this year.

An affidavit alleges that 24-year-old Ashley Kroese was driving the wrong way without headlights on and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Ashley Kroese (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the affidavit, traffic camera footage showed Kroese driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Franklin Road without any headlights, when she collided head-on with Officer Legieza’s car. Legieza was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The paperwork states Kroese “had a [blood alcohol content] of .166” when her blood was drawn after the crash.

Legieza, a five-year veteran of the force, was the first Brentwood officer to die in the line of duty. The department said the 30-year-old worked the midnight shift and was finishing up his shift, on the way to park his police car at another location when the crash occurred.

Heather Legieza, the wife of Officer Legieza filed a lawsuit against the bar Kroese was at before getting in her vehicle that night.

The lawsuit was filed against Kimbro’s Pickin Parlor (Kimbro’s), a live music venue with a bar in Williamson County. The lawsuit states around midnight on June 18, 2020, a Kimbro’s employee began serving alcoholic beverages to Kroese.

The lawsuit states that the Kimbro’s employee who served the beverages to Kroese knew she had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier that night. It also said that the Kimbro’s employee continued to serve alcoholic beverages to Kroese for several hours even though the employee knew she was ‘visibly intoxicated’.

The paperwork said around 4:30 a.m. Kroese drove her vehicle from downtown Franklin and proceeded north on Franklin Road.

Legieza brought the claim against Kimbro’s under Tennessee Code 57-10-102(1), which creates a cause of action for wrongful death against the seller of alcoholic beverages when the beverages are sold to visibly intoxicated person.

Legieza is seeking damages for her late husband’s pain and suffering, his medical and funeral bills, the economic value of his life, and the loss of love, society, affection and consortium.

The lawsuit states that Legieza is seeking $7,000,000 dollars.

We reached out to the owner of Kimbro’s Pickin Parlor, Will Jordan. He released the following statement to News 2:

“When I learned that Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza was killed in a car crash with a young lady that had visited my establishment hours prior, my heart sank. I grieve the loss for Officer Legieza’s family, the Brentwood Police Department family, and the community. The young lady involved in the accident left my establishment several hours before the accident after ordering two waters, two bags of chips and one beer. My establishment is named as the sole defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by Officer Legieza’s widow, which I view as an attempt to piece together what happened in the hours before the accident. While I don’t know the answer to that question, I hope Mrs. Leqieza uncovers the truth and finds peace.” Will Jordan, Owner of Kimbro’s Pickin Parlor

