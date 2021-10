ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peggy Spann, the wife of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Minister Joey Spann, has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The Spanns have been prominent figures in the Nashville area after a mass shooting at their Antioch church in 2017.

Both Peggy and Joey were injured when a gunman opened fire during a Sunday morning service.

Church members said Peggy battled covid for several weeks before she died peacefully Saturday morning, with her husband by her side.