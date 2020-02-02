1  of  13
Wife charged with murder of Red Bank police officer in Kodak shooting

by: WATE 6 staff

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The wife of a Red Bank police officer is charged with his murder after he died as a result of a shooting outside the visitor center in Kodak, according to Sevierville Police.

James Smith, 41, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and a police officer in Red Bank was shot in the abdomen Saturday around 7:23 p.m. while at 3099 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville Police said in a news release. He was transported to UT Medical Center, but died Saturday night.

Charged with first-degree murder is 37-year old Melissa Smith of Soddy-Daisy, identified in the news release as his wife. She was taken to the Sevier County Jail.

A handgun was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongong, police said.

Melissa Smith, 37, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of the Sevier County Jail)

