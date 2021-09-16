Why you shouldn’t laminate your COVID vaccine card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As proof of COVID vaccination becomes more common, it may seem like a good idea to try to protect your vaccine card by laminating it, but local doctors say that is not a good idea.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, a member of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force says he wouldn’t recommend laminating your vaccine card. “The reason is as boosters come out, and other things, you need to have the ability to write on those cards. So a great way to try to protect it is to keep it in a luggage tag.”

If you’ve already laminated your vaccine card, don’t panic. If it needs updating in the future you will receive a second vaccine card at that time. If you’ve misplaced your card, your local health department can issue a replacement.