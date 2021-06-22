‘Why not get it?’: First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Tuesday, Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in downtown Nashville hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. But this wasn’t your average vaccine site, this one included a visit from the First Lady of the United States and country music star Brad Paisley.

The owner of Ole Smokey says he was shocked when he got a call from the White House last week asking to use his facilities to host the event.

“The secret service appeared last week, and then we got a call from the White House to see if we’d be willing to volunteer our space. And like a good Tennessee citizen, we volunteered,” said Ole Smoky CEO Robert Hall.

The event partners included the “Made to Save” campaign and Kroger Health. The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, addressed the crowd after meeting with a few people who decided to get their vaccines at the pop-up.

“Your health and your family’s health matter to me and matter to your president,” Biden said. “Only three in ten Tennesseans are vaccinated!”

Right now, roughly 36 percent of people in the Volunteer state are fully vaccinated. In Nashville, about 45 percent. It’s a number the First Lady is hoping to increase.

“Studies show that they offer almost perfect protection against death and hospitalization,” Biden said. “It’s just absolutely free so why not? Why not get it?”

Rachel Henderson got her vaccine weeks ago but brought her teenage daughter to Tuesday’s pop-up to get her shot and meet the First Lady.

“My daughter is 14 and she has actually been very excited to get vaccinated, and we’ve just been waiting to schedule it. As soon as I heard and saw Jill Biden, I was like, sold,” Henderson said.

Dozens of others followed suit, getting vaccinated to get back to normal life in Music City.

“The vaccines are the only way to get back to, you know, the open mics, and the music festivals, and the concerts that make this town so very special,” Biden said.

The pop-up event offered people either the Pfizer shot or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.