Whites Creek home destroyed in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A home in the Whites Creek area was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began just before 3 a.m. in the 7400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said the homeowner woke to a haze but did not see a fire. He quickly found a large blaze in a back bathroom on the property and called 911.

Crews arrived within 10 minutes of receiving the call and found the nearest hydrant an 1/8th of a mile from the property, which itself is located a half-mile from the roadway.

As many as five engines were used to relay water to the burning structure. The fire was finally extinguished around 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The roadway is currently closed near Lickton Pike. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.