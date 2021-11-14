Whites Creek home deemed ‘total loss’ after fire

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a home in Whites Creek Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Burgess Road Saturday morning for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, a house was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

In an attempt to put out the fire inside the home, crews quickly determined that the fire had originated in the basement and was running along the home’s baseboards.

Although the home was fully vacant; power was still supplied which caused a fire to flash after crews moved towards a defensive attack.

Several vehicles parked close to the home also caught fire.

The Nashville Fire Department has deemed the house and its belongings inside as a ‘total loss.’

No injuries to personnel or others were reported.